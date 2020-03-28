Rowhouse in the heart of Georgetown. Main house has 3 bedrms,2.5baths,kitchen,dining rm, family rm, 1 car garage, but may be used as carport to fit 2 cars. Guesthouse has 1 bedrm,1bath,kitchen,W/D. May have minimum of 5-6 occupants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1421 34th St NW - 1 have any available units?
1421 34th St NW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1421 34th St NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1421 34th St NW - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.