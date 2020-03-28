All apartments in Washington
1421 34th St NW - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

1421 34th St NW - 1

1421 34th Street Northwest · (301) 938-0807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1421 34th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Rowhouse in the heart of Georgetown. Main house has 3 bedrms,2.5baths,kitchen,dining rm, family rm, 1 car garage, but may be used as carport to fit 2 cars. Guesthouse has 1 bedrm,1bath,kitchen,W/D. May have minimum of 5-6 occupants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 34th St NW - 1 have any available units?
1421 34th St NW - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1421 34th St NW - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1421 34th St NW - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 34th St NW - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1421 34th St NW - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1421 34th St NW - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1421 34th St NW - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1421 34th St NW - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 34th St NW - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 34th St NW - 1 have a pool?
No, 1421 34th St NW - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1421 34th St NW - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1421 34th St NW - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 34th St NW - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 34th St NW - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 34th St NW - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 34th St NW - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
