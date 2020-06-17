All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
1420 N Street NW #511.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1420 N Street NW #511

1420 N Street Northwest · (202) 745-0613
Location

1420 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1420 N Street NW #511 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 398 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
lobby
Fabulous studio in Logan Circle with rooftop deck and pool, utilities included. Are you ready for the pool? - Fabulous studio with rooftop deck and pool in Logan Circle. Utilities Included! This updated studio is not to be missed. Separate kitchen area. 398 Square Feet. Town Terrace East is a contemporary condo complex located on N Street between 14th and 15th Street in Logan Circle. Amenities including a 24-hour concierge, rooftop swimming pool, patio area, and on-site parking may be available for rent from the condo building.

The Town Terrace East is within walking distance of the McPherson Square Metro Station and not far to Dupont Metro Station as well as the Logan Circle attractions. Walk two blocks to the happening spots in Logan Circle where there's Whole Foods, Starbucks, CVS, and Restaurant Row on 14th or just stroll on down to all the new shops. Towne Terrace East is a well-maintained and very secure building that provides 24-hour front desk staff. In addition to ensuring resident security, staff also accept packages, announce guests and can even help to call cabs.

Other Building amenities include:
Secure rental storage lockers
Large laundry facility with card system
Secure bike room
WiFi in all common spaces, including the rooftop terrace and lobby
Secured building-entry system

Are you ready for the pool?

One year minimum lease. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $77 per person. Building Move-In Fee $150. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent plus Move-In Fee due at lease signing.

Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and tours. (202) 338-0500

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3224589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1420 N Street NW #511 have any available units?
1420 N Street NW #511 has a unit available for $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 N Street NW #511 have?
Some of 1420 N Street NW #511's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 N Street NW #511 currently offering any rent specials?
1420 N Street NW #511 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 N Street NW #511 pet-friendly?
No, 1420 N Street NW #511 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1420 N Street NW #511 offer parking?
Yes, 1420 N Street NW #511 does offer parking.
Does 1420 N Street NW #511 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 N Street NW #511 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 N Street NW #511 have a pool?
Yes, 1420 N Street NW #511 has a pool.
Does 1420 N Street NW #511 have accessible units?
No, 1420 N Street NW #511 does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 N Street NW #511 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 N Street NW #511 does not have units with dishwashers.

