1420 N Street NW #511.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge on-site laundry parking pool bike storage internet access lobby

Fabulous studio in Logan Circle with rooftop deck and pool, utilities included. Are you ready for the pool? - Fabulous studio with rooftop deck and pool in Logan Circle. Utilities Included! This updated studio is not to be missed. Separate kitchen area. 398 Square Feet. Town Terrace East is a contemporary condo complex located on N Street between 14th and 15th Street in Logan Circle. Amenities including a 24-hour concierge, rooftop swimming pool, patio area, and on-site parking may be available for rent from the condo building.



The Town Terrace East is within walking distance of the McPherson Square Metro Station and not far to Dupont Metro Station as well as the Logan Circle attractions. Walk two blocks to the happening spots in Logan Circle where there's Whole Foods, Starbucks, CVS, and Restaurant Row on 14th or just stroll on down to all the new shops. Towne Terrace East is a well-maintained and very secure building that provides 24-hour front desk staff. In addition to ensuring resident security, staff also accept packages, announce guests and can even help to call cabs.



Other Building amenities include:

Secure rental storage lockers

Large laundry facility with card system

Secure bike room

WiFi in all common spaces, including the rooftop terrace and lobby

Secured building-entry system



Are you ready for the pool?



One year minimum lease. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $77 per person. Building Move-In Fee $150. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent plus Move-In Fee due at lease signing.



Contact Chatel Real Estate agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information and tours. (202) 338-0500



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3224589)