1420 Hopkins Street Northwest
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:20 PM

1420 Hopkins Street Northwest

1420 Hopkins Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Hopkins Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Large two bedroom apartment in Dupont Circle in renovated townhouse. Between P and O Streets and 20th and 21st Streets NW. Two blocks to Dupont Circle Metro stops. Large, open living, dining, and kitchen area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave oven, and granite countertops. Original hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Very high ceilings, lots of natural light with windows on three sides. Front living room view onto Hopkins Street. Gas burning fireplace. Intercom system. Long hallway leading to two bedrooms, closet space in both bedrooms. Renovated bath with new granite countertop.

Details:
Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent
Lease term: One year minimum
Availability: July 1st
Utilities: Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable\internet. Owner pays for water\trash.
Sorry no pets
Washer\Dryer in unit
Central AC and heating
Street parking only

Rental Requirements:
Vouchers Welcome - vales de bienvenida
$45 application fee per adult occupying the home.
$80,000 combined income
700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only payments later than 30 days show on credit reports.
No violent felonies within the last 7 years.
Positive rental history (No late payments within the last two years, no evictions, no excessive damage to property.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

