1420 Hopkins Street Northwest

Large two bedroom apartment in Dupont Circle in renovated townhouse. Between P and O Streets and 20th and 21st Streets NW. Two blocks to Dupont Circle Metro stops. Large, open living, dining, and kitchen area. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher, microwave oven, and granite countertops. Original hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Very high ceilings, lots of natural light with windows on three sides. Front living room view onto Hopkins Street. Gas burning fireplace. Intercom system. Long hallway leading to two bedrooms, closet space in both bedrooms. Renovated bath with new granite countertop.



Details:

Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent

Lease term: One year minimum

Availability: July 1st

Utilities: Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable\internet. Owner pays for water\trash.

Sorry no pets

Washer\Dryer in unit

Central AC and heating

Street parking only



Rental Requirements:

Vouchers Welcome - vales de bienvenida

$45 application fee per adult occupying the home.

$80,000 combined income

700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only payments later than 30 days show on credit reports.

No violent felonies within the last 7 years.

Positive rental history (No late payments within the last two years, no evictions, no excessive damage to property.)