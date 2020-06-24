Rent Calculator
1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW
1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW
1417 New Jersey Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1417 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect rental for city living,lots of bedrooms and bathrooms. Off street parking,central air, hardwood floors, great kitchen, and finished parents.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW have any available units?
1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW have?
Some of 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW offers parking.
Does 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW have a pool?
No, 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 NEW JERSEY AVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
