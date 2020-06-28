All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1412 9TH ST NW
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

1412 9TH ST NW

1412 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Logan Circle - Shaw
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1412 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Commercial storefront on 9th St NW for rent. Tenant responsible for researching appropriate use. Bathroom and rear exit to be shared with 2nd floor office tenant, or build out wall to section off front from rear for privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 9TH ST NW have any available units?
1412 9TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1412 9TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1412 9TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 9TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1412 9TH ST NW offers parking.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 9TH ST NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 9TH ST NW does not have units with air conditioning.
