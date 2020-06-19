All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

1411 18TH PLACE SE

1411 18th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1411 18th Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Recently remodeled row house on a quiet street. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Granite countertops, wood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Fenced in back yard. Minimum 625 credit score and no prior evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 18TH PLACE SE have any available units?
1411 18TH PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 18TH PLACE SE have?
Some of 1411 18TH PLACE SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 18TH PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1411 18TH PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 18TH PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1411 18TH PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1411 18TH PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 1411 18TH PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1411 18TH PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 18TH PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 18TH PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 1411 18TH PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1411 18TH PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 1411 18TH PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 18TH PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 18TH PLACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
