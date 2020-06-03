Rent Calculator
1410 A STREET NE
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:49 PM
1410 A STREET NE
1410 a Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1410 a Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 A STREET NE have any available units?
1410 A STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1410 A STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1410 A STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 A STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1410 A STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1410 A STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1410 A STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 A STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1410 A STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 A STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 A STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
