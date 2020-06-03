All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1410 A STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1410 A STREET NE
Last updated January 6 2020 at 1:49 PM

1410 A STREET NE

1410 a Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1410 a Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 A STREET NE have any available units?
1410 A STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1410 A STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1410 A STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 A STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1410 A STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1410 A STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1410 A STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 A STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1410 A STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 A STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 A STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 A STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Hamilton House
1255 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20036
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University