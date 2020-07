Amenities

Open, bright and airy, this 2 bed 2 bath rowhouse is the perfect alternative to small apartment living. Steps away from Trader Joes, Yes! Organic Market, Wydown Coffee, Meridian Hill Park and all that 14th Street has to offer. Offering an open floor plan, walk out deck off the kitchen, hardwood floors and updated kitchen/bath. Amazing value for one of the best locations.