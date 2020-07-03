1407 A St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2BR/2.5BA w/ Closets Galore



Spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condo for rent just steps away from Lincoln Park and a 15-minute walk to Eastern Market. The unit offers a large master bedroom with 3 closets, 2 of which are large walk-ins. Both bedrooms have plenty of windows that flood them with natural light as well as en-suite bathrooms. One off-street parking space in a secured, above-ground parking lot also comes with the condo. The main floor has great natural light as well, with a very large and inviting living room, hardwood floors, and fireplace. The kitchen provides plenty of counter & storage space. The condo also comes with in-unit washer/dryer and access to an outdoor pool.

