1406 CORCORAN STREET NW
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

1406 CORCORAN STREET NW

1406 Corcoran Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Logan Circle Townhouse Condo 2 Bed | 1 Den | 2 Bath | 1,400 Sf | Rooftop Deck | One Garage Parking Space. House: Lots of Natural Light, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Large Walk-in Closets, Gas Fireplace w/ Mantle, Plenty of Storage Throughout, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Flooring, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Large Private Rooftop Deck, Full Size Washer & Dryer. Kitchen: Eat-in Kitchen w/ Seating for 2-3, Custom Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steele Appliances, Full Size Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, Gas Range. Baths: Glass Shower Enclosure, Vanity w/ Granite Counter & Storage, Marble Tiling, Toto Toilets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW have any available units?
1406 CORCORAN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW have?
Some of 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1406 CORCORAN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 CORCORAN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

