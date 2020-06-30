1406 CORCORAN STREET NW

Amenities
Logan Circle Townhouse Condo 2 Bed | 1 Den | 2 Bath | 1,400 Sf | Rooftop Deck | One Garage Parking Space. House: Lots of Natural Light, Large Windows, High Ceilings, Large Walk-in Closets, Gas Fireplace w/ Mantle, Plenty of Storage Throughout, Recessed Lighting, Hardwood Flooring, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fans, Large Private Rooftop Deck, Full Size Washer & Dryer. Kitchen: Eat-in Kitchen w/ Seating for 2-3, Custom Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steele Appliances, Full Size Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave, Gas Range. Baths: Glass Shower Enclosure, Vanity w/ Granite Counter & Storage, Marble Tiling, Toto Toilets.