All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1401 Q STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1401 Q STREET NW
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

1401 Q STREET NW

1401 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1401 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOGAN CIRCLE COVETED LOCATION!! Contemporary one bedroom/one bathroom condo features a private outdoor patio in the heart of trendy 14th St. Floor to ceiling windows with views of the patio and art sculpture stream light through the large open floorplan with concrete floors, stainless steel kitchen, large walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. Bedroom has lighted feature wall. Private Entrance. All located in the heart of hip Logan Circle. Walk to Whole Foods, Vida, Milk Bar, Le Diplomate, Barcelona, Pearl Dive, endless shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Q STREET NW have any available units?
1401 Q STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1401 Q STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Q STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Q STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Q STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1401 Q STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1401 Q STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Q STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Q STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Q STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1401 Q STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Q STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1401 Q STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Q STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Q STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Q STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Q STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University