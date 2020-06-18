1401 Q STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

LOGAN CIRCLE COVETED LOCATION!! Contemporary one bedroom/one bathroom condo features a private outdoor patio in the heart of trendy 14th St. Floor to ceiling windows with views of the patio and art sculpture stream light through the large open floorplan with concrete floors, stainless steel kitchen, large walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. Bedroom has lighted feature wall. Private Entrance. All located in the heart of hip Logan Circle. Walk to Whole Foods, Vida, Milk Bar, Le Diplomate, Barcelona, Pearl Dive, endless shops and restaurants.