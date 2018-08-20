1401 CHURCH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator gym bike storage yoga

Logan Circle Loft ||| Building: Concierge 7 days a week | Boutique Building | Historic Loft | Roof Top Deck | Bike Storage | 2 Elevators || Unit: Loft Floor Plan | 14ft Ceiling | Huge Windows | Hardwood Floors | Central Heating & A/C | Washer/Dryer in unit | Walk in Closet || Kitchen: Granite Counters | Scavolini Cabinets | Gas Cooking | Bosch SS Appliances || Bathroom: Slate Tiling | Toto Toilets | Large Vanity w/ Medicine Cabinet || Location: Metro: 4 Blocks to Dupont Metro (Red Line) || Fitness: Vida, CrossFit MPH, Body Smith, Flow Yoga | Day-to-Day: CVS, Logan Hardware, Sun Cleaners, TD Bank, PNC Bank, Wells Fargo, FedEx | Grocery: Whole Foods, Cork Market, Barrel House Liquors | Shopping: Lululemon, Vastu, Redeem, Blink, Universal Gear, Bike Rack, Home Rule, Miss Pixies, Bang & Olufsen | Eating & Drinking: Barcelona, Le Diplomate, Starbucks, Pearl Dive, Posto, B Too, M Caf, Logan Tavern, Number Nine, Rice, Cork, sweetgreen, Pitango Gelato, Stoney's, Standard, Commissary, Peregrine Coffee, Churchkey DC, Birch & Barley, The Pig, Bar Pilar, Cafe Saint-Ex, Thaitanic, Great Wall, Teakwood, Tortilla Coast, HomeMade Pizza Co., Helix Lounge