All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1401 CHURCH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1401 CHURCH STREET NW
Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

1401 CHURCH STREET NW

1401 Church Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1401 Church Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
bike storage
yoga
Logan Circle Loft ||| Building: Concierge 7 days a week | Boutique Building | Historic Loft | Roof Top Deck | Bike Storage | 2 Elevators || Unit: Loft Floor Plan | 14ft Ceiling | Huge Windows | Hardwood Floors | Central Heating & A/C | Washer/Dryer in unit | Walk in Closet || Kitchen: Granite Counters | Scavolini Cabinets | Gas Cooking | Bosch SS Appliances || Bathroom: Slate Tiling | Toto Toilets | Large Vanity w/ Medicine Cabinet || Location: Metro: 4 Blocks to Dupont Metro (Red Line) || Fitness: Vida, CrossFit MPH, Body Smith, Flow Yoga | Day-to-Day: CVS, Logan Hardware, Sun Cleaners, TD Bank, PNC Bank, Wells Fargo, FedEx | Grocery: Whole Foods, Cork Market, Barrel House Liquors | Shopping: Lululemon, Vastu, Redeem, Blink, Universal Gear, Bike Rack, Home Rule, Miss Pixies, Bang & Olufsen | Eating & Drinking: Barcelona, Le Diplomate, Starbucks, Pearl Dive, Posto, B Too, M Caf, Logan Tavern, Number Nine, Rice, Cork, sweetgreen, Pitango Gelato, Stoney's, Standard, Commissary, Peregrine Coffee, Churchkey DC, Birch & Barley, The Pig, Bar Pilar, Cafe Saint-Ex, Thaitanic, Great Wall, Teakwood, Tortilla Coast, HomeMade Pizza Co., Helix Lounge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 CHURCH STREET NW have any available units?
1401 CHURCH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 CHURCH STREET NW have?
Some of 1401 CHURCH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 CHURCH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1401 CHURCH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 CHURCH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1401 CHURCH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1401 CHURCH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1401 CHURCH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1401 CHURCH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 CHURCH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 CHURCH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1401 CHURCH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1401 CHURCH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1401 CHURCH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 CHURCH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 CHURCH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Fitzgerald
3625 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Michigan Park
5182 Eastern Ave NE
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University