Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

1390 V Street NW #521 Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous and Roomy Loft-Style 1BD/1BA Apartment Available July 1! - Luxury 1BD/1BA apartment available July 1 on the desirable 14th Street Corridor!! Located inside The Langston Lofts, this stellar apartment boasts beautiful hardwood floors, walk in closet, high ceilings, NEST thermostat, in-unit laundry, and huge windows that let in tons of natural sunlight. Luxury kitchen with granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Relax on your private rear balcony, or invite some friends over and enjoy the community rooftop terrace.



98 Walk Score!! Only 1 block away from the U Street Metro Station. Steps from countless restaurants, shops, and nightlife spots at the U Street Corridor, this location is perfect if you're looking for your own oasis near the center of the action.



Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet. Pets allowed; subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



