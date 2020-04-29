All apartments in Washington
1390 V Street NW #521

1390 V St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1390 V St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1390 V Street NW #521 Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous and Roomy Loft-Style 1BD/1BA Apartment Available July 1! - Luxury 1BD/1BA apartment available July 1 on the desirable 14th Street Corridor!! Located inside The Langston Lofts, this stellar apartment boasts beautiful hardwood floors, walk in closet, high ceilings, NEST thermostat, in-unit laundry, and huge windows that let in tons of natural sunlight. Luxury kitchen with granite counters, and stainless-steel appliances. Relax on your private rear balcony, or invite some friends over and enjoy the community rooftop terrace.

98 Walk Score!! Only 1 block away from the U Street Metro Station. Steps from countless restaurants, shops, and nightlife spots at the U Street Corridor, this location is perfect if you're looking for your own oasis near the center of the action.

Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet. Pets allowed; subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE3871863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 V Street NW #521 have any available units?
1390 V Street NW #521 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 V Street NW #521 have?
Some of 1390 V Street NW #521's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 V Street NW #521 currently offering any rent specials?
1390 V Street NW #521 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 V Street NW #521 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1390 V Street NW #521 is pet friendly.
Does 1390 V Street NW #521 offer parking?
No, 1390 V Street NW #521 does not offer parking.
Does 1390 V Street NW #521 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1390 V Street NW #521 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 V Street NW #521 have a pool?
No, 1390 V Street NW #521 does not have a pool.
Does 1390 V Street NW #521 have accessible units?
No, 1390 V Street NW #521 does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 V Street NW #521 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 V Street NW #521 has units with dishwashers.
