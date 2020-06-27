Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE
1383 H Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1383 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE have any available units?
1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE offers parking.
Does 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE have a pool?
No, 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE have accessible units?
No, 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1383 H STREET NE 1383-1385 H ST NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20001
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University