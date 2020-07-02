1379 Bryant Street Northeast

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

One bedroom apartment for rent at 1379 Bryant St. NE Apt. #3 Washington, DC 20018. This second-floor unit features hardwood flooring and plentiful closet space. Enjoy easy access to Metro rail and bus. Shop at the Giant Food grocery and Home Depot just three blocks away. Rent is $1000.00 per month. Security deposit is also $1000.00. Tenant pays for gas and electricity separate from the rent. Lease is for one year. No pets please. For more information please contact Home Realty at 202 547-7895. To see the viewing procedure please visit us at HomeRealtyDc.com. Equal Housing Opportunity.Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.