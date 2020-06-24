All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE

1367 Florida Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1367 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Modern 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with PARKING SPACE** behind building.Combination Dining Room/Living** Master Bath(s), Upgraded Counter tops, Wood Floors, No Fireplace**,Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer Stacked, Accessibility Features: None Two blocks from H St. Corridor. Hardwood floors, open floor plan, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen, master bedroom with bathroom en suite and Elfa closets** Washier & dryer in unit, . Minutes to H St. restaurants, retail and the DC street car.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have any available units?
1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1367 FLORIDA AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University