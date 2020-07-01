Amenities
Studio Apartment In Brightwood With Secured Entrance, Sleek Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer In Building - Property Address: 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2
Neighborhood: Brightwood Park
Availability Date: Now!
Monthly Rent: $1,240 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash
Tenant Responsible For: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 388 Square Feet
Building Amenities: Secured Entrance, Washer/Dryer In Building
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Deposit: Equal To One Month's Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: No Pets
Company:
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Office: 202.537.1801
