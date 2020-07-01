Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

Studio Apartment In Brightwood With Secured Entrance, Sleek Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer In Building - Property Address: 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2

Neighborhood: Brightwood Park

Availability Date: Now!

Monthly Rent: $1,240 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash

Tenant Responsible For: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Square Footage: 388 Square Feet

Building Amenities: Secured Entrance, Washer/Dryer In Building

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Deposit: Equal To One Month's Rent

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month

Application Fee: $65 Per Person

Parking: Street Parking

Pets: No Pets



Company:

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Office: 202.537.1801



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3205634)