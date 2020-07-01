All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2

1365 Kennedy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1365 Kennedy Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Studio Apartment In Brightwood With Secured Entrance, Sleek Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer In Building - Property Address: 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2
Neighborhood: Brightwood Park
Availability Date: Now!
Monthly Rent: $1,240 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer & Trash
Tenant Responsible For: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 388 Square Feet
Building Amenities: Secured Entrance, Washer/Dryer In Building
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Deposit: Equal To One Month's Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: No Pets

Company:
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009
Office: 202.537.1801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3205634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 have any available units?
1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1365 Kennedy Street NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Chesapeake
4607 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University