1361 PERRY PLACE NW
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:26 PM

1361 PERRY PLACE NW

1361 Perry Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1361 Perry Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Live in an awesome neighborhood (walk score 92) with a variety of great bars and restaurants, grocery stores and much more; walking distance to two metro stops, and 14th St. bus line steps away. Stunning light filled home in Columbia Heights! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, completely updated and ready to move-in. Main level features open, spacious gourmet kitchen, living/dining combo with upgraded stainless appliances, granite counters, and ample cabinets, and surround sound with ceiling installed speakers. Upstairs hosts the large en-suite bedroom with custom closet and spacious bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms with shared bathroom. Parking is never a problem with 2 secured off-street spaces. Walk to Columbia Heights Station AND-OR Georgia Ave-Petworth Station each 1/2 mile away. Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 PERRY PLACE NW have any available units?
1361 PERRY PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 PERRY PLACE NW have?
Some of 1361 PERRY PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 PERRY PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1361 PERRY PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 PERRY PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1361 PERRY PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 1361 PERRY PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1361 PERRY PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 1361 PERRY PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1361 PERRY PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 PERRY PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1361 PERRY PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1361 PERRY PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1361 PERRY PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 PERRY PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 PERRY PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
