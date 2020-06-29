1361 PERRY PLACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Live in an awesome neighborhood (walk score 92) with a variety of great bars and restaurants, grocery stores and much more; walking distance to two metro stops, and 14th St. bus line steps away. Stunning light filled home in Columbia Heights! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, completely updated and ready to move-in. Main level features open, spacious gourmet kitchen, living/dining combo with upgraded stainless appliances, granite counters, and ample cabinets, and surround sound with ceiling installed speakers. Upstairs hosts the large en-suite bedroom with custom closet and spacious bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms with shared bathroom. Parking is never a problem with 2 secured off-street spaces. Walk to Columbia Heights Station AND-OR Georgia Ave-Petworth Station each 1/2 mile away. Pets considered.