1361 PERRY PLACE NW

Amenities
Live in an awesome neighborhood (walk score 92) with a variety of great bars and restaurants, grocery stores and much more; walking distance to two metro stops, and 14th St. bus line steps away. Stunning light filled home in Columbia Heights! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, completely updated and ready to move-in. Main level features open, spacious gourmet kitchen, living/dining combo with upgraded stainless appliances, granite counters, and ample cabinets, and surround sound with ceiling installed speakers. Upstairs hosts the large en-suite bedroom with custom closet and spacious bathroom, 2 additional bedrooms with shared bathroom. Parking is never a problem with 2 secured off-street spaces. Walk to Columbia Heights Station AND-OR Georgia Ave-Petworth Station each 1/2 mile away. Pets considered.