Washington, DC
1357 R ST NW #404
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:05 PM

1357 R ST NW #404

1357 R St NW · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1357 R St NW, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
furnished
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
dog grooming area
gym
parking
garage
valet service
Introducing Liz a singular collection 78 modern residences, and the first project in DC by the renowned Selldorf Architects. Located in the center of DC's most desired neighborhood, Liz is a vibrant hub close to the city's best dining, entertainment and shopping. Amenities include 24 hour concierge, common rooftop lounge with indoor and outdoor areas, fitness center, valet dry cleaning, package delivery service, dog washing station, on-site storage and optional cleaning and design services. Residences feature 9 foot ceilings, floor to ceilings windows, integrated Miele & Bosch appliances, gas cooking, Scavolini cabinets, Soapstone counter-tops, Waterworks Fixtures, and soaking tubs. Be among the first to live atop 14th Street in a home where elevated access means sophisticated style. Virtual tours and private appointments are still available. Now offering 1 month free on 14 month leases. Furnished units available for additional fee. Move in today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 R ST NW #404 have any available units?
1357 R ST NW #404 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 R ST NW #404 have?
Some of 1357 R ST NW #404's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 R ST NW #404 currently offering any rent specials?
1357 R ST NW #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 R ST NW #404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1357 R ST NW #404 is pet friendly.
Does 1357 R ST NW #404 offer parking?
Yes, 1357 R ST NW #404 offers parking.
Does 1357 R ST NW #404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 R ST NW #404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 R ST NW #404 have a pool?
No, 1357 R ST NW #404 does not have a pool.
Does 1357 R ST NW #404 have accessible units?
No, 1357 R ST NW #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 R ST NW #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 R ST NW #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
