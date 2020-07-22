1357 R ST NW #404

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym 24hr concierge dog grooming area clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage furnished microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge dog grooming area gym parking garage valet service

Introducing Liz a singular collection 78 modern residences, and the first project in DC by the renowned Selldorf Architects. Located in the center of DC's most desired neighborhood, Liz is a vibrant hub close to the city's best dining, entertainment and shopping. Amenities include 24 hour concierge, common rooftop lounge with indoor and outdoor areas, fitness center, valet dry cleaning, package delivery service, dog washing station, on-site storage and optional cleaning and design services. Residences feature 9 foot ceilings, floor to ceilings windows, integrated Miele & Bosch appliances, gas cooking, Scavolini cabinets, Soapstone counter-tops, Waterworks Fixtures, and soaking tubs. Be among the first to live atop 14th Street in a home where elevated access means sophisticated style. Virtual tours and private appointments are still available. Now offering 1 month free on 14 month leases. Furnished units available for additional fee. Move in today!