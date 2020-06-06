All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE

1357 Lawrence Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1357 Lawrence Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Recently renovated single family home located in the historic Brookland community with 4 finished levels, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and all of the amenities and upgrades including off-street parking on paved driveway. The beautiful home offers an open foyer, family room with fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and separate morning/sun room. Finished basement with 1 bedroom, a full bath, lots of storage, and an office nook! The bedroom levels offer a laundry room with newer washer/dryer, a master bedroom with full bath, and a total of 3 additional bedrooms. Don't miss this hidden treasure! For showing instructions please call 202.655.4050 or email leasing@platinumdwellings.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE have any available units?
1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE have?
Some of 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
