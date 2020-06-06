1357 LAWRENCE STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Recently renovated single family home located in the historic Brookland community with 4 finished levels, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and all of the amenities and upgrades including off-street parking on paved driveway. The beautiful home offers an open foyer, family room with fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and separate morning/sun room. Finished basement with 1 bedroom, a full bath, lots of storage, and an office nook! The bedroom levels offer a laundry room with newer washer/dryer, a master bedroom with full bath, and a total of 3 additional bedrooms. Don't miss this hidden treasure! For showing instructions please call 202.655.4050 or email leasing@platinumdwellings.com