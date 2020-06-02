Amenities

1351 A St, NE - English Basement Available 10/01/19 Spacious English Basement Less than 1 Block from Lincoln park! - Available Oct 01!



English basement apartment on beautiful, safe and quiet residential street in close walking distance to historic Eastern Market, H Street Corridor, and nearby Union Station and the Capitol Building. Indoor space includes living room with dining or work cove, bedroom, bathroom appointed with shower and bath, and large storage room with washer/dryer. Small front patio for exclusive tenant use.



Lots of storage space and large closet. Dog friendly, and close to many dog-friendly locations: just 1/2 block from Lincoln Park and across street from smaller, local park!

Amenities include oven, washer/dryer, dishwasher, gas range.

Water, sewer, gas, and garbage services included. Others paid by tenant (cable, internet, electric)

Indoor parking space negotiable for additional fee.

Nearest Metro: Eastern Market (12 minute walk); Union Station (25 minute walk)



Pet fees, MRA fees, No smoking.



