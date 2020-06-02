All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1351 A St, NE

1351 a Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1351 a Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1351 A St, NE - English Basement Available 10/01/19 Spacious English Basement Less than 1 Block from Lincoln park! - Available Oct 01!

English basement apartment on beautiful, safe and quiet residential street in close walking distance to historic Eastern Market, H Street Corridor, and nearby Union Station and the Capitol Building. Indoor space includes living room with dining or work cove, bedroom, bathroom appointed with shower and bath, and large storage room with washer/dryer. Small front patio for exclusive tenant use.

Lots of storage space and large closet. Dog friendly, and close to many dog-friendly locations: just 1/2 block from Lincoln Park and across street from smaller, local park!
Amenities include oven, washer/dryer, dishwasher, gas range.
Water, sewer, gas, and garbage services included. Others paid by tenant (cable, internet, electric)
Indoor parking space negotiable for additional fee.
Nearest Metro: Eastern Market (12 minute walk); Union Station (25 minute walk)

Pet fees, MRA fees, No smoking.

(RLNE4359974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 A St, NE have any available units?
1351 A St, NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1351 A St, NE have?
Some of 1351 A St, NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 A St, NE currently offering any rent specials?
1351 A St, NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 A St, NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 A St, NE is pet friendly.
Does 1351 A St, NE offer parking?
Yes, 1351 A St, NE offers parking.
Does 1351 A St, NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1351 A St, NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 A St, NE have a pool?
No, 1351 A St, NE does not have a pool.
Does 1351 A St, NE have accessible units?
No, 1351 A St, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 A St, NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 A St, NE has units with dishwashers.
