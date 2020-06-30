All apartments in Washington
1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:25 AM

1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE

1345 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
hot tub
NEW LOW PRICE AND MOVE-IN READY! 1343-1345 Pennsylvania Ave was redeveloped and converted into a 6 unit boutique condo by S2 development in 2013. This lower level unit features stainless steel appliances and impeccable style with NEW fresh paint throughout and NEWLY installed wood floors. Kitchen with white marble counters, recessed lighting, Grohe faucets, cantilever doors, contemporary sink vanities & more! Master suite with 2 closets, en-suite bath with marble sink vanity & spa shower with glass doors & double shower-heads. Guest bedroom with attached Murphy bed and storage, plus private access to outdoor courtyard. All this within a few short blocks to the Metro, shopping, dining and downtown! WOW! See docs section to apply online. Sorry, no pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have any available units?
1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have?
Some of 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE offer parking?
No, 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not offer parking.
Does 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.

