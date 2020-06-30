1345 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard hot tub

NEW LOW PRICE AND MOVE-IN READY! 1343-1345 Pennsylvania Ave was redeveloped and converted into a 6 unit boutique condo by S2 development in 2013. This lower level unit features stainless steel appliances and impeccable style with NEW fresh paint throughout and NEWLY installed wood floors. Kitchen with white marble counters, recessed lighting, Grohe faucets, cantilever doors, contemporary sink vanities & more! Master suite with 2 closets, en-suite bath with marble sink vanity & spa shower with glass doors & double shower-heads. Guest bedroom with attached Murphy bed and storage, plus private access to outdoor courtyard. All this within a few short blocks to the Metro, shopping, dining and downtown! WOW! See docs section to apply online. Sorry, no pets allowed