Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3
1328 Maryland Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1328 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5586568)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 have any available units?
1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 is pet friendly.
Does 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 offer parking?
No, 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 does not offer parking.
Does 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 have a pool?
No, 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 have accessible units?
No, 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Maryland Ave. NE #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
