All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1325 18TH STREET NW
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1325 18TH STREET NW
1325 18th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1325 18th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle
Amenities
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Fabulous Location Beautiful renovated 1BR/1BA for rent located in dpont Circle.Utlity included on the monthly rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1325 18TH STREET NW have any available units?
1325 18TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1325 18TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1325 18TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 18TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1325 18TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1325 18TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1325 18TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1325 18TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 18TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 18TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1325 18TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1325 18TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1325 18TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 18TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 18TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 18TH STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1325 18TH STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
