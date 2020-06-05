Rent Calculator
Washington, DC
1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:21 AM
1 of 5
1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2
1321 Fairmont Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1321 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 BR condo. Remodeled kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite counters, hardwood in living, carpeted BR. Just 4 blocks to Columbia Heights METRO and convenient to U Street Districts.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 have any available units?
1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 have?
Some of 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 offer parking?
No, 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 have a pool?
No, 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 FAIRMONT ST NW #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
