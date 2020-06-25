All apartments in Washington
1320 21ST ST NW #202
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1320 21ST ST NW #202

1320 21st St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1320 21st St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 21ST ST NW #202 have any available units?
1320 21ST ST NW #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1320 21ST ST NW #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1320 21ST ST NW #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 21ST ST NW #202 pet-friendly?
No, 1320 21ST ST NW #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1320 21ST ST NW #202 offer parking?
No, 1320 21ST ST NW #202 does not offer parking.
Does 1320 21ST ST NW #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 21ST ST NW #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 21ST ST NW #202 have a pool?
No, 1320 21ST ST NW #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1320 21ST ST NW #202 have accessible units?
No, 1320 21ST ST NW #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 21ST ST NW #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 21ST ST NW #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 21ST ST NW #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 21ST ST NW #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
