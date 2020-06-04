1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning extra storage some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Large, light filled one bedroom in Dupont Circle on New Hampshire Ave NW at N Street NW. One block to heart of Dupont Circle and Red Line Metro, minutes walking to dining, shopping, and restaurants in Dupont and West End. Well-maintained building, fourth floor, light and quiet one bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout apartment and large windows with views from the living room and bedroom. Living room with dining area. Large bedroom with closet space. Additional storage closet next to kitchen. Kitchen with dishwasher and washer and dryer in unit. Newly painted and cleaned.



Details:

Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent

Utilities: Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable\internet. Water\trash included with rent.

Lease term: Minimum one year

Available for immediate move-in

Sorry no pets

$100 move-in fee

Washer and Dryer in unit

Street parking only



Rental Requirements:

Vouchers Welcome - vales de bienvenida

$45 application fee per adult occupying the home.

$55,000 combined income

700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only payments later than 30 days show on credit reports.

No violent felonies within the last 7 years.

Positive rental history (No late payments within the last two years, no evictions, no excessive damage to property.)