Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest

1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · (202) 681-9623
Location

1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Large, light filled one bedroom in Dupont Circle on New Hampshire Ave NW at N Street NW. One block to heart of Dupont Circle and Red Line Metro, minutes walking to dining, shopping, and restaurants in Dupont and West End. Well-maintained building, fourth floor, light and quiet one bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout apartment and large windows with views from the living room and bedroom. Living room with dining area. Large bedroom with closet space. Additional storage closet next to kitchen. Kitchen with dishwasher and washer and dryer in unit. Newly painted and cleaned.

Details:
Security Deposit: Equal to one months rent
Utilities: Tenant pays for electricity, gas, cable\internet. Water\trash included with rent.
Lease term: Minimum one year
Available for immediate move-in
Sorry no pets
$100 move-in fee
Washer and Dryer in unit
Street parking only

Rental Requirements:
Vouchers Welcome - vales de bienvenida
$45 application fee per adult occupying the home.
$55,000 combined income
700 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only payments later than 30 days show on credit reports.
No violent felonies within the last 7 years.
Positive rental history (No late payments within the last two years, no evictions, no excessive damage to property.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have any available units?
1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
