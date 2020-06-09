All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1316 K St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1316 K St NW
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:08 AM

1316 K St NW

1316 K Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1316 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Amenities Include:

-In-Unit Laundry

-Heating

-Air Conditioning

-Hardwood Floor

-Furnished

Building Amenities Include:

-Outdoor lounge area, w/ grills, views, and seating

-Rooftop

-Pool

-Gym

-Elevator

-Concierge

-Pet-Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 K St NW have any available units?
1316 K St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 K St NW have?
Some of 1316 K St NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 K St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1316 K St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 K St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 K St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1316 K St NW offer parking?
No, 1316 K St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1316 K St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 K St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 K St NW have a pool?
Yes, 1316 K St NW has a pool.
Does 1316 K St NW have accessible units?
No, 1316 K St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 K St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 K St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University