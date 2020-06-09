Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1316 K St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1316 K St NW
Last updated July 11 2019 at 9:08 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1316 K St NW
1316 K Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1316 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit Amenities Include:
-In-Unit Laundry
-Heating
-Air Conditioning
-Hardwood Floor
-Furnished
Building Amenities Include:
-Outdoor lounge area, w/ grills, views, and seating
-Rooftop
-Pool
-Gym
-Elevator
-Concierge
-Pet-Friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1316 K St NW have any available units?
1316 K St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1316 K St NW have?
Some of 1316 K St NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1316 K St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1316 K St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 K St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 K St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1316 K St NW offer parking?
No, 1316 K St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1316 K St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 K St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 K St NW have a pool?
Yes, 1316 K St NW has a pool.
Does 1316 K St NW have accessible units?
No, 1316 K St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 K St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 K St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1401 Tuckerman Street Apartments
1401 Tuckerman St NW
Washington, DC 20011
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Statesman
2020 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University