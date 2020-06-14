All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

1316 Adams St NE 1

1316 Adams Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Adams Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Upscale 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 208461

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208461
Property Id 208461

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have any available units?
1316 Adams St NE 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have?
Some of 1316 Adams St NE 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Adams St NE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Adams St NE 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Adams St NE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Adams St NE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 offer parking?
No, 1316 Adams St NE 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Adams St NE 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have a pool?
No, 1316 Adams St NE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have accessible units?
No, 1316 Adams St NE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Adams St NE 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
