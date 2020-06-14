Rent Calculator
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM
1316 Adams St NE 1
1316 Adams Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1316 Adams Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Upscale 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 208461
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208461
Property Id 208461
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5603933)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have any available units?
1316 Adams St NE 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have?
Some of 1316 Adams St NE 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1316 Adams St NE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Adams St NE 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Adams St NE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Adams St NE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 offer parking?
No, 1316 Adams St NE 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 Adams St NE 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have a pool?
No, 1316 Adams St NE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have accessible units?
No, 1316 Adams St NE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Adams St NE 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Adams St NE 1 has units with dishwashers.
