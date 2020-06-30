All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1315 St Nw Unit: 221.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1315 St Nw Unit: 221
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1315 St Nw Unit: 221

1315 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1315 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
yoga
Luxury modern apartment, beautiful building, great location! Offering the highest style, the utmost convenience, and the best dining and entertainment around, its a total lifestyle upgrade. Just a short walk to the U Street Metro and surrounding neighborhoods of Colombia Heights , Adams Morgan, and Logan Circle, 14W is surrounded by hip boutiques, vibrant nightlife, and legendary art and music scenes . The building is home to Chef Mike Isabellas two newest restaurants, Kapnos and G Sandwich Shop, Sweetgreen, and the brand new Anthony Bowen YMCA with indoor pool. Other amenities include a rooftop lounge with city views of the Monument and DC skyline, internet cafe, modern fitness and yoga studio, executive business center, conference room, and multi-use club room. The residence is outfitted with high end finishes, Stainless steel appliances, Caesar stone quartz counter tops, European wide plank flooring, solar shades and ceramic linen tile. All Amenities included!

COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Billiards lounge, Clubroom with chef kitchen, Conference room, Executive business center, Fitness club, Game room, Library Lounge, On-site restaurants & shops, Onsite storage & parking, Package receiving w/electronic notification, Rooftop terrace with grills, YMCA w/ indoor pool & wellness center, Yoga and spin studio

APARTMENT FEATURES - approximately 600 sq. ft, Caesarstone quartz countertops, Ceramic linen bathroom tiles, Ceramic top electric stove, Chestnut solar window shades, Contemporary kitchens with espresso cabinets, European wide plank flooring, Front loading washer/dryer, Large Closets, Stainless steel appliances, Upgraded modern fixtures

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $350/mon
View: Back of building
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Maid service: Yes
Near Grocery: Yes
24hr Front Desk: Yes
New Building: Yes
Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 have any available units?
1315 St Nw Unit: 221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 have?
Some of 1315 St Nw Unit: 221's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 currently offering any rent specials?
1315 St Nw Unit: 221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 is pet friendly.
Does 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 offer parking?
Yes, 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 offers parking.
Does 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 have a pool?
Yes, 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 has a pool.
Does 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 have accessible units?
No, 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 St Nw Unit: 221 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2715 M Street NW
2715 M Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20007

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University