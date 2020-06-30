1315 St Nw Unit: 221

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse internet cafe gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly yoga

Luxury modern apartment, beautiful building, great location! Offering the highest style, the utmost convenience, and the best dining and entertainment around, its a total lifestyle upgrade. Just a short walk to the U Street Metro and surrounding neighborhoods of Colombia Heights , Adams Morgan, and Logan Circle, 14W is surrounded by hip boutiques, vibrant nightlife, and legendary art and music scenes . The building is home to Chef Mike Isabellas two newest restaurants, Kapnos and G Sandwich Shop, Sweetgreen, and the brand new Anthony Bowen YMCA with indoor pool. Other amenities include a rooftop lounge with city views of the Monument and DC skyline, internet cafe, modern fitness and yoga studio, executive business center, conference room, and multi-use club room. The residence is outfitted with high end finishes, Stainless steel appliances, Caesar stone quartz counter tops, European wide plank flooring, solar shades and ceramic linen tile. All Amenities included!



COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Billiards lounge, Clubroom with chef kitchen, Conference room, Executive business center, Fitness club, Game room, Library Lounge, On-site restaurants & shops, Onsite storage & parking, Package receiving w/electronic notification, Rooftop terrace with grills, YMCA w/ indoor pool & wellness center, Yoga and spin studio



APARTMENT FEATURES - approximately 600 sq. ft, Caesarstone quartz countertops, Ceramic linen bathroom tiles, Ceramic top electric stove, Chestnut solar window shades, Contemporary kitchens with espresso cabinets, European wide plank flooring, Front loading washer/dryer, Large Closets, Stainless steel appliances, Upgraded modern fixtures



Features:



Unit Accommodates: 2

Bed Sizes: Queen

Parking: $350/mon

View: Back of building

Non-smoking

Pet-friendly

Maid service: Yes

Near Grocery: Yes

24hr Front Desk: Yes

New Building: Yes

Oven