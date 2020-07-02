All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019

1315 St Nw

1315 U Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1315 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
yoga
Luxury modern apartment, beautiful building, great location! Offering the highest style, the utmost convenience, and the best dining and entertainment around, its a total lifestyle upgrade. Just a short walk to the U Street Metro and surrounding neighborhoods of Colombia Heights , Adams Morgan, and Logan Circle, 14W is surrounded by hip boutiques, vibrant nightlife, and legendary art and music scenes . The building is home to Chef Mike Isabellas two newest restaurants, Kapnos and G Sandwich Shop, Sweetgreen, and the brand new Anthony Bowen YMCA with indoor pool. Other amenities include a rooftop lounge with city views of the Monument and DC skyline, internet cafe, modern fitness and yoga studio, executive business center, conference room, and multi-use club room. The residence is outfitted with high end finishes, Stainless steel appliances, Caesar stone quartz counter tops, European wide plank flooring, solar shades and ceramic linen tile. All Amenities included!

COMMUNITY AMENITIES: Billiards lounge, Clubroom with chef kitchen, Conference room, Executive business center, Fitness club, Game room, Library Lounge, On-site restaurants & shops, Onsite storage & parking, Package receiving w/electronic notification, Rooftop terrace with grills, YMCA w/ indoor pool & wellness center, Yoga and spin studio

APARTMENT FEATURES - approximately 600 sq. ft, Caesarstone quartz countertops, Ceramic linen bathroom tiles, Ceramic top electric stove, Chestnut solar window shades, Contemporary kitchens with espresso cabinets, European wide plank flooring, Front loading washer/dryer, Large Closets, Stainless steel appliances, Upgraded modern fixtures

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: $350/mon
View: Back of building
Non-smoking
Pet-friendly
Maid service: Yes
Near Grocery: Yes
24hr Front Desk: Yes
New Building: Yes
Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

