All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
/
1315 Irving Street Ne
Last updated July 19 2019 at 8:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1315 Irving Street Ne
1315 Irving Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
1315 Irving Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Completely detached 2 bedroom house. Bathroom has a walking tub. Huge front porch and off street parking. Completely furnished. Set up now as a onederorom with office with desk
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1315 Irving Street Ne have any available units?
1315 Irving Street Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1315 Irving Street Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Irving Street Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Irving Street Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Irving Street Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1315 Irving Street Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Irving Street Ne offers parking.
Does 1315 Irving Street Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Irving Street Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Irving Street Ne have a pool?
No, 1315 Irving Street Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Irving Street Ne have accessible units?
No, 1315 Irving Street Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Irving Street Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Irving Street Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Irving Street Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 1315 Irving Street Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
