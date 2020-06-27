Rent Calculator
1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
Last updated January 13 2020 at 2:56 PM
1 of 3
1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
1314 Florida Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
1314 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have any available units?
1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
