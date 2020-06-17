All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW

1311 Fort Stevens Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Fort Stevens Drive Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 unit apartment complex with units 1, 2 and 4 available for rent. Remodeled and ready for occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW have any available units?
1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW have?
Some of 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW offer parking?
No, 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW have a pool?
No, 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW have accessible units?
No, 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 FORT STEVENS DRIVE NW has units with dishwashers.
