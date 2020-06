Amenities

All the bells and whistles - assigned PARKING, extra storage, and in-unit laundry, and great building gym make this one-bedroom unit the perfect place.Bright, fresh interior with a great layout. Large bathroom and plenty of storage.Classic building has a spacious lobby, bike storage, community room and gym.If you have been looking for something near Metro in Columbia Heights, you are going to want to see this unit.