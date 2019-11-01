All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:05 AM

1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A

1305 Fairmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A have any available units?
1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A offer parking?
No, 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A have a pool?
No, 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A have accessible units?
No, 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Fairmont Street Northwest - A does not have units with air conditioning.
