All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1300 N STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1300 N STREET NW
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:54 PM

1300 N STREET NW

1300 N Street Northwest · (703) 224-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1300 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
yoga
Available to rent starting JUNE 18, 2020. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. MINIMUM LEASE TERM 6 MONTHS! Modern studio condo on the 6th floor of an amenity-filled Logan Circle highrise building located in one of DC's best locations and walkable to everything. Great sunlight all day from the large south-facing 8-foot window with city and sky views. Fantastic 10-foot ceilings with a loft feel exposed ductwork. A huge walk-in closet with custom shelving and ample storage, a second entry coat closet, spacious bathroom with walk-in shower, in-unit stacked washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heat, dishwasher, gas stove, and hardwood floors throughout. The Radius, built in 2004, is a well-managed building with a great reputation and neighborly community. Building amenities include a modern fitness center, a courtyard with lounge seating and patio tables for dining, lounge with WiFi and event space for entertaining. Building Amenities: front desk services, package acceptance, dry cleaning services, secure entry, and several elevators. Storage unit and garage parking may be available for rent, please inquire. Located in DC's most walkable neighborhood and with easy access to a plethora of transportation options. Just 3 blocks to Whole Foods, Starbucks, and CVS, VIDA Fitness, Balance Gym, Flow Yoga, and more. Less than a block to Washington Plaza pool. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Giant, plus endless cafes, restaurants, dry cleaning, retail shopping, wine shops, and DC's newest restaurant destinations on 14th Street Row. WalkScore Rating: Walkers Paradise: 95, Transit Score: 100!, Bike score: 92. Less than half a mile from 2 DC metro stations, McPherson Square and Mt. Vernon (Orange, Blue, Green, Yellow and Silver lines), and just over half a mile to the Red Line metro of Farragut North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 N STREET NW have any available units?
1300 N STREET NW has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 N STREET NW have?
Some of 1300 N STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 N STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1300 N STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 N STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1300 N STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1300 N STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1300 N STREET NW does offer parking.
Does 1300 N STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 N STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 N STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 1300 N STREET NW has a pool.
Does 1300 N STREET NW have accessible units?
Yes, 1300 N STREET NW has accessible units.
Does 1300 N STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 N STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1300 N STREET NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rodman
3032 Rodman Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Union Place
200 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity