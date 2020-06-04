1300 N STREET NW

Amenities

Available to rent starting JUNE 18, 2020. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. MINIMUM LEASE TERM 6 MONTHS! Modern studio condo on the 6th floor of an amenity-filled Logan Circle highrise building located in one of DC's best locations and walkable to everything. Great sunlight all day from the large south-facing 8-foot window with city and sky views. Fantastic 10-foot ceilings with a loft feel exposed ductwork. A huge walk-in closet with custom shelving and ample storage, a second entry coat closet, spacious bathroom with walk-in shower, in-unit stacked washer and dryer, central air conditioning and heat, dishwasher, gas stove, and hardwood floors throughout. The Radius, built in 2004, is a well-managed building with a great reputation and neighborly community. Building amenities include a modern fitness center, a courtyard with lounge seating and patio tables for dining, lounge with WiFi and event space for entertaining. Building Amenities: front desk services, package acceptance, dry cleaning services, secure entry, and several elevators. Storage unit and garage parking may be available for rent, please inquire. Located in DC's most walkable neighborhood and with easy access to a plethora of transportation options. Just 3 blocks to Whole Foods, Starbucks, and CVS, VIDA Fitness, Balance Gym, Flow Yoga, and more. Less than a block to Washington Plaza pool. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Giant, plus endless cafes, restaurants, dry cleaning, retail shopping, wine shops, and DC's newest restaurant destinations on 14th Street Row. WalkScore Rating: Walkers Paradise: 95, Transit Score: 100!, Bike score: 92. Less than half a mile from 2 DC metro stations, McPherson Square and Mt. Vernon (Orange, Blue, Green, Yellow and Silver lines), and just over half a mile to the Red Line metro of Farragut North.