Spacious and bright renovated 1br in the heart of Bloomingdale! Featuring a renovated kitchen, w/d, and outdoor patio area, all steps from Bloomingdale shops and restaurants and the weekend farmer's market! Easy access to metro, bike paths, and minutes to Shaw, Union Market, U Street and downtown. Pets considered on a case by case basis, utilities not included, off street parking available for $100/month.