1269 16th St NE Unit B
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

1269 16th St NE Unit B

1269 16th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1269 16th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Fully Renovated 2 BD & 2 BA in Up & Coming Trinidad NE! - Be the first tenant in this top to bottom renovation featuring wood flooring, granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, and showers with multiple shower heads. The unit has a washer and dryer and each bedroom has an en suite bath. It is close to the hustle and bustle of H St, yet is tucked away, just enough, for some peace and quiet, on the back side of KIPP DC. Water included. Tenant pays gas & electric.

To schedule a showing please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Security deposit equals one months rent
Pets accepted on a case by case basis with $50/month pet rent
Water, Sewer, Trash inclcuded
Tenant pays Gas & Electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
