1269 16th St NE Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully Renovated 2 BD & 2 BA in Up & Coming Trinidad NE! - Be the first tenant in this top to bottom renovation featuring wood flooring, granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, and showers with multiple shower heads. The unit has a washer and dryer and each bedroom has an en suite bath. It is close to the hustle and bustle of H St, yet is tucked away, just enough, for some peace and quiet, on the back side of KIPP DC. Water included. Tenant pays gas & electric.



To schedule a showing please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease

Security deposit equals one months rent

Pets accepted on a case by case basis with $50/month pet rent

Water, Sewer, Trash inclcuded

Tenant pays Gas & Electric



(RLNE3928597)