1269 16th St NE Unit B

Amenities
Fully Renovated 2 BD & 2 BA in Up & Coming Trinidad NE! - Be the first tenant in this top to bottom renovation featuring wood flooring, granite counter tops, brand new stainless steel appliances, and showers with multiple shower heads. The unit has a washer and dryer and each bedroom has an en suite bath. It is close to the hustle and bustle of H St, yet is tucked away, just enough, for some peace and quiet, on the back side of KIPP DC. Water included. Tenant pays gas & electric.
To schedule a showing please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com
Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Security deposit equals one months rent
Pets accepted on a case by case basis with $50/month pet rent
Water, Sewer, Trash inclcuded
Tenant pays Gas & Electric
(RLNE3928597)