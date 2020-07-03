All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214

1255 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1255 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
COMMUNITY FEATURES

Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared Pool
Fitness Center
Covered Parking
Roof Deck Grills
24 Hour Complimentary Coffee Bar

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking Garage $250.00 per month
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $0
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 have any available units?
1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 have?
Some of 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 currently offering any rent specials?
1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 is pet friendly.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 offer parking?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 offers parking.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 have a pool?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 has a pool.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 have accessible units?
No, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw Unit: 214 does not have units with dishwashers.

