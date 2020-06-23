All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw

1255 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1255 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
This large studio has a beautiful tucked-away kitchen and in-unit washer dryer. At this price, its one of the best deals in Dupont. Rent now!

UNIT FEATURES

Washer/Dryer in Unit
Granite Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage disposal
Central heat
Central A/C
Double pane windows
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Cable/Internet Ready

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared Pool
Fitness Center
Covered Parking
Roof Deck Grills
24 Hour Complimentary Coffee Bar

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw have any available units?
1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw have?
Some of 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw offers parking.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw has a pool.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw have accessible units?
No, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 New Hampshire Ave, Nw has units with dishwashers.
