125 15th Street SE

Elegantly Furnished 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Rowhouse in Capitol Hill - This fully furnished 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath townhouse is nestled on a tree-lined street in Capitol Hill near convenient transportation routes. The hardwood floors, marble tile master bathroom, glistening granite counters and gaslit fireplace make this beautiful house feel cozy like home!



-Central heat and air

-In-Unit Laundry

-Hardwood floors

-High ceilings

-Ceiling fan

-Gaslit fireplace

-Finished basement with two separate entrances (front and back), 1 bedroom, kitchenette, and living space

-Private parking spot included in rent

-Ample street parking in front of home

-Front patio with garden

-Deck and back patio

-Shed for storage

-Pet friendly!

-Maid service is available for an additional $200/month



Nearby:

-Easy access to the Orange, Silver, and Blue Metro Lines: 8 minute (0.4mi) walk to Stadium-Armory Station, 11 minute (0.6mi) walk to Potomac Ave Station, 15 minute (0.8mi) walk to Eastern Market Station

-Grocery: Trader Joes, The Cupboard, South East Market, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Whole Foods Market

-Great restaurants, all less than one mile away: Kennys, Maketto, Ambar, CHIKO, Little Pearl, Teds Bulletin, Taco City DC, Pow Pow, Barrel, Toki Underground

-Coffee & Tea: Hype Cafe, Peregrine Espresso, Wine & Butter Cafe & Market, Jacobs Coffee House



