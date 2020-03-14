All apartments in Washington
125 15th Street SE
125 15th Street SE

125 15th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

125 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegantly Furnished 4 Bed/3.5 Bath Rowhouse in Capitol Hill - This fully furnished 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath townhouse is nestled on a tree-lined street in Capitol Hill near convenient transportation routes. The hardwood floors, marble tile master bathroom, glistening granite counters and gaslit fireplace make this beautiful house feel cozy like home!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Central heat and air
-In-Unit Laundry
-Hardwood floors
-High ceilings
-Ceiling fan
-Gaslit fireplace
-Finished basement with two separate entrances (front and back), 1 bedroom, kitchenette, and living space
-Private parking spot included in rent
-Ample street parking in front of home
-Front patio with garden
-Deck and back patio
-Shed for storage
-Pet friendly!
-Maid service is available for an additional $200/month

Nearby:
-Easy access to the Orange, Silver, and Blue Metro Lines: 8 minute (0.4mi) walk to Stadium-Armory Station, 11 minute (0.6mi) walk to Potomac Ave Station, 15 minute (0.8mi) walk to Eastern Market Station
-Grocery: Trader Joes, The Cupboard, South East Market, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Whole Foods Market
-Great restaurants, all less than one mile away: Kennys, Maketto, Ambar, CHIKO, Little Pearl, Teds Bulletin, Taco City DC, Pow Pow, Barrel, Toki Underground
-Coffee & Tea: Hype Cafe, Peregrine Espresso, Wine & Butter Cafe & Market, Jacobs Coffee House

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4743346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

