All apartments in Washington
Find more places like
1249 Wylie St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1249 Wylie St NE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

1249 Wylie St NE

1249 Wylie Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1249 Wylie Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Opportunity: Calm Oasis On H St! - Woah, yeah, you're seeing the real deal with this one. This is a really cool renovated home on Wylie St NE. You're about eight seconds off of H St but on a very, very, very quiet hidden street of DC.

This awesome place has been fully renovated and has been meticulously maintained by the current owner-residents since they bought it. It has 2 full bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. The living room, half bath, dining area, and kitchen are all on the ground floor and there's a fantastic rear patio to while away the warmer months, enjoy a drink, or host your friends.

This place is awesome and we're excited to be offering it for the first time for rent.

Please contact us today via our website or via email to schedule your showing.

(RLNE5136311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1249 Wylie St NE have any available units?
1249 Wylie St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1249 Wylie St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1249 Wylie St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1249 Wylie St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1249 Wylie St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1249 Wylie St NE offer parking?
No, 1249 Wylie St NE does not offer parking.
Does 1249 Wylie St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1249 Wylie St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1249 Wylie St NE have a pool?
No, 1249 Wylie St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1249 Wylie St NE have accessible units?
No, 1249 Wylie St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1249 Wylie St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1249 Wylie St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1249 Wylie St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1249 Wylie St NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle ShawDupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No MaCapitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington UniversityGeorgetown University