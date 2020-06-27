1249 Wylie St NE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Opportunity: Calm Oasis On H St! - Woah, yeah, you're seeing the real deal with this one. This is a really cool renovated home on Wylie St NE. You're about eight seconds off of H St but on a very, very, very quiet hidden street of DC.



This awesome place has been fully renovated and has been meticulously maintained by the current owner-residents since they bought it. It has 2 full bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. The living room, half bath, dining area, and kitchen are all on the ground floor and there's a fantastic rear patio to while away the warmer months, enjoy a drink, or host your friends.



This place is awesome and we're excited to be offering it for the first time for rent.



