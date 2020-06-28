All apartments in Washington
1247 OATES STREET NE
Last updated October 30 2019 at 12:08 PM

1247 OATES STREET NE

1247 Oates Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1247 Oates Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 OATES STREET NE have any available units?
1247 OATES STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1247 OATES STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1247 OATES STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 OATES STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1247 OATES STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1247 OATES STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1247 OATES STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1247 OATES STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1247 OATES STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 OATES STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1247 OATES STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1247 OATES STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1247 OATES STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 OATES STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 OATES STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1247 OATES STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1247 OATES STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
