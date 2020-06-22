1246 HOLBROOK TER NE

1246 Holbrook Terrace NE, Washington, DC 20002 Trinidad - Langston
2-BR/1BA unit (Apartment 3) on the 2nd floor available for rent in this 4-unit well-cared for building. Coin operated washer and dryer in the basement. Conveniently located near public transportation. Seller requires credit score of 650 or higher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
