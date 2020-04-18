1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Location, Location, Location! Beautiful 2BD/2BA unit in the heart of Logan Circle! This spacious and full of light unit features: updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closet in the master bedroom, washer and dryer in unit. All utilities but internet and cable. Washer and dryer in unit. Pets are welcomed. This unit has 1 assigned parking spot and extra storage that is included in rent.



The building has a gym and roof deck with the pool. The front desk has a daily concierge. The condo building is in a great location nearby two metro lines and in close proximity to the National Mall, Multiple elementary schools (Ross Elementary, Thomson Elementary), 14th st and U Street Corridors, Shopping, concert venues and other D.C. destinations.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.