Washington, DC
1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:13 AM

1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202

1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest · (202) 873-4552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful 2BD/2BA unit in the heart of Logan Circle! This spacious and full of light unit features: updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closet in the master bedroom, washer and dryer in unit. All utilities but internet and cable. Washer and dryer in unit. Pets are welcomed. This unit has 1 assigned parking spot and extra storage that is included in rent.

The building has a gym and roof deck with the pool. The front desk has a daily concierge. The condo building is in a great location nearby two metro lines and in close proximity to the National Mall, Multiple elementary schools (Ross Elementary, Thomson Elementary), 14th st and U Street Corridors, Shopping, concert venues and other D.C. destinations.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. The property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 have any available units?
1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 have?
Some of 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 is pet friendly.
Does 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 does offer parking.
Does 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 have a pool?
Yes, 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 has a pool.
Does 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 have accessible units?
No, 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1239 Vermont Avenue Northwest, # 202 has units with dishwashers.
