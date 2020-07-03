1238 U Street South East

Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Debra Morris are excited to bring you this Beautiful Renovated Historic Anacostia Home. A must see! The home has 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom. Granite countertops with Stainless Steel Appliances. Microwave Oven. Living room. Fenced in side/backyard and detached storage shed. Be a part of the new restaurants and shop developments opening just a block away! Walk, bike, or bus across the 11th street bridge to the Navy Yard in minutes. Walking distance to the Anacostia Metro (Green Line). $45 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Street Parking. Security Deposit $250 for small dog/cat. Section 8 Vouchers welcomed. Call Debra Morris 301 442-3728 for showing.