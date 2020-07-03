All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1238 U Street South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1238 U Street South East
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1238 U Street South East

1238 U Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1238 U Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Renters Warehouse and Debra Morris are excited to bring you this Beautiful Renovated Historic Anacostia Home. A must see! The home has 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom. Granite countertops with Stainless Steel Appliances. Microwave Oven. Living room. Fenced in side/backyard and detached storage shed. Be a part of the new restaurants and shop developments opening just a block away! Walk, bike, or bus across the 11th street bridge to the Navy Yard in minutes. Walking distance to the Anacostia Metro (Green Line). $45 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Street Parking. Security Deposit $250 for small dog/cat. Section 8 Vouchers welcomed. Call Debra Morris 301 442-3728 for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 U Street South East have any available units?
1238 U Street South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 U Street South East have?
Some of 1238 U Street South East's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 U Street South East currently offering any rent specials?
1238 U Street South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 U Street South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 U Street South East is pet friendly.
Does 1238 U Street South East offer parking?
No, 1238 U Street South East does not offer parking.
Does 1238 U Street South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 U Street South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 U Street South East have a pool?
No, 1238 U Street South East does not have a pool.
Does 1238 U Street South East have accessible units?
No, 1238 U Street South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 U Street South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 U Street South East does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2401 Pennsylvania
2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University