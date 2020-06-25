All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1238 MONROE ST NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1238 MONROE ST NE
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

1238 MONROE ST NE

1238 Monroe Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1238 Monroe Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
5 bedroom 2 bath for rent close to Catholic University. Open and bright. Complete Kitchen with dishwasher. 4 bedrooms upper level. Vouchers Welcome Awesome location! Close to Catholic University, restaurants and shops. Available mid-July,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 MONROE ST NE have any available units?
1238 MONROE ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1238 MONROE ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
1238 MONROE ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 MONROE ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 1238 MONROE ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1238 MONROE ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 1238 MONROE ST NE offers parking.
Does 1238 MONROE ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1238 MONROE ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 MONROE ST NE have a pool?
No, 1238 MONROE ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 1238 MONROE ST NE have accessible units?
No, 1238 MONROE ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 MONROE ST NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 MONROE ST NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1238 MONROE ST NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1238 MONROE ST NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University