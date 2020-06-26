All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1230 New Hampshire Avenue

1230 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1230 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

gym
elevator
courtyard
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,190* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,490* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $4,090* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,190/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this exquisite one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Dupont Circle home. (ID #WDC49)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our pillowtop mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Gym
-Courtyard
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This apartment for rent in Dupont Circle invites you to explore DCs most beautiful neighborhood. Old-World townhouses blend harmoniously with condos and modern apartments, only 13 minutes away from Union Station by car and train. Passing through the inner ring of Dupont Circle is Massachusetts Avenue, known for its grand mansions and embassies. Widely popular for its bohemian and alternative scene, Dupont Circle maintains all the conveniences of urban living and a mix of popular galleries and fine dining. A bicycle will come in hand when exploring this bike- and pedestrian-friendly neighborhood with numerous green spaces for a quiet afternoon.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 New Hampshire Avenue have any available units?
1230 New Hampshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 New Hampshire Avenue have?
Some of 1230 New Hampshire Avenue's amenities include gym, elevator, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 New Hampshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1230 New Hampshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 New Hampshire Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1230 New Hampshire Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1230 New Hampshire Avenue offer parking?
No, 1230 New Hampshire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1230 New Hampshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 New Hampshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 New Hampshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 1230 New Hampshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1230 New Hampshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1230 New Hampshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 New Hampshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 New Hampshire Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
