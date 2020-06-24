1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities yoga

End your rental search now. Come see this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath rental. Walking distance to Gallaudet U, H Street Corridor, yoga studio, & public transportation. Short distance from Trader Joes, Union Market and Whole Foods. Very convenient location. This is a secure building with washer/dryer in the unit. Tenant pays all utilities (water, electric and gas). Street parking available & extra storage. Optional security system. Renter insurance required. Call today for a private showing.