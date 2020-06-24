All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 AM

1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE

1230 Holbrook Terrace NE · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Holbrook Terrace NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
yoga
extra storage
microwave
End your rental search now. Come see this spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath rental. Walking distance to Gallaudet U, H Street Corridor, yoga studio, & public transportation. Short distance from Trader Joes, Union Market and Whole Foods. Very convenient location. This is a secure building with washer/dryer in the unit. Tenant pays all utilities (water, electric and gas). Street parking available & extra storage. Optional security system. Renter insurance required. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have any available units?
1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have?
Some of 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE offer parking?
No, 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have a pool?
No, 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 HOLBROOK TERRACE NE has units with dishwashers.
